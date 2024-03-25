Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' Set to Redefine Socio-Fantasy Genre in Tollywood

In the bustling world of Tollywood, senior actors are stepping up their game, producing movies at a remarkable pace. Among these seasoned stars, Chiranjeevi shines brightly. Since his return to the film industry, he's been working tirelessly, managing to release two films annually. His latest venture, 'Vishwambhara,' is currently under production. Directed by the talented Mallidi Vashista, this movie falls into the socio-fantasy genre and carries high expectations.

The production of 'Vishwambhara' is noteworthy for its lavish budget, and is unprecedented in Chiranjeevi's illustrious career. The film's shooting kicked off this year with an action-packed sequence, followed by several scenes. Key portions featuring Chiranjeevi, Trisha, and other main cast members were shot in a renowned studio in Hyderabad. 'Vishwambhara' aims for a Pan-India release, incorporating actors from various languages to cater to a wider audience.

