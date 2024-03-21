Devara: Jr NTR's LEAKED Clip From Shooting Location Suddenly Goes Viral On Social Media; Fans Agitated

Jr NTR's Video Leaked From Devara Shooting Spot: Devara, the highly awaited film of Jr NTR aka Tarak, written and directed by Koratala Siva is back in the headlines. An alleged 18-second leaked clip from the shooting location in Goa is now going viral all over the internet.

Jr NTR is taking part in the shooting schedule that is happening in Goa currently, where the important cast and crew are present. On the night of March 21, a small clip that shows Jr NTR walking towards the shore from the beach surfaced online, causing a trend on the X platform.

After the clip went viral, a section of netizens started trolling the actor while fans were praising Jr NTR's look, his walk, and body language. A few die-hard fans compared his walk to that of a Tiger while some others demanded the blocking of the user's handle, who first shared the leaked clip on the internet. Check out the tweet below.

Both the hero and writer-director Koratala Siva are determined to score a humongous blockbuster with Devara. Janhvi Kapoor, who recently signed RC 16 with Ram Charan is making her South debut with Devara alongside her favourite actor Jr NTR. Saif Ali Khan is also part of the film's hand-picked cast. He will be seen in the role of antagonist. The movie has its entire background score and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Devara Part 1 Release Date

After postponing from early summer release on April 5, 2024, the new release date for Jr NTR's Devara is officially out now. The makers, Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts announced that the movie's part 1 referred to as Devara Part 1 will hit the screens on October 10, 2024.

Devara Cast

The movie stars Jr NTR aka Tarak as Devara. Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are making their Telugu debut with Koratala Siva's directorial. Saif will be seen playing the role of Bhaira. In addition, the movie features seasoned actors: Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Chaithra Rai, and Abhimanyu Singh among others playing important characters.

Devara Crew