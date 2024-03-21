Devara OTT Deal: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor Actioner's Digital Rights Sold For A MASSIVE Amount To THIS Platform

Jr NTR's Devara OTT Deal: Netflix Shells Out BIG Bucks: Devara, Jr NTR's upcoming action drama starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as the lead actors is one of the most prestigious films coming this year. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the movie marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor in the South industries.

In the latest update about Devara, a small leaked clip of Jr NTR from the filming location in Goa went viral on the internet, much to the chagrin and excitement of the fans, who expressed mixed reactions.

Janhvi Kapoor, who recently signed RC 16 with Ram Charan is making her South debut with Devara alongside her favourite actor Jr NTR. Saif Ali Khan is also making his South debut as an antagonist.

To follow up with the success of his previous venture RRR, Jr NTR as well as the film's writer-director Koratala Siva are hoping to deliver a massive blockbuster with Devara which is going to hit the screens in two parts. The first one, Devara-Part 1, will be released in five languages worldwide on October 10.

Netflix Buys Devara Digital Rights For A WHOPPING Price!

Netflix India, the number one OTT platform, reportedly shelled out a staggering to acquire the digital streaming rights to Tarak's film boasts of a larger-than-life setup and pan-India actors. As per a report on 123Telugu, Netflix signed the deal for Rs 155 Crore for the streaming rights of Devara.

Devara Cast

The movie stars Jr NTR aka Tarak as Devara. Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are making their Telugu debut with Koratala Siva's directorial. Saif will be seen playing the role of Bhaira. In addition, the movie features seasoned actors: Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Chaithra Rai, and Abhimanyu Singh among others playing important characters.

Devara Crew