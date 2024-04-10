Devara Part 1: Karan Johar-AA Films Get Rights For North India Theatrical Distribution Of Jr. NTR's Film

The highly anticipated film 'Devara: Part 1', featuring NTR Jr, has been making waves as the most awaited mass entertainer of the year. In a significant development, Karan Johar of Dharma Productions and Anil Thadani from AA Films have secured the North India theatrical distribution rights. This collaboration promises to amplify the excitement surrounding the film's release.



Karan Johar expressed his enthusiasm on social media, stating his honor and gratitude for being a part of 'Devara'. He highlighted the partnership for the North India theatrical rights as a milestone for the next significant cinematic experience in Indian cinema.

