Did Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Getaway On A Holiday? Duo's Latest Posts Fuel The Fire; Details HERE

Did Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Go On A Secret Holiday?Tollywood's promising young actor Naga Chaitanya and the sizzling diva Sobhita Dhulipala have been hitting headlines now and then for their alleged dating rumours. The duo is said to have jetted off to a wilderness holiday and their Instagram pictures are proof enough.

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were spotted at Naga Chaitanya's new house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, which is under construction. The rumours then started about the duo seeing each other. Shortly after, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita reportedly went together to London and several pictures of them surfaced online.

One prominent picture that fueled the gossip was posted by an Indian Chef working at one of the Indian restaurants in London. The duo were at the restaurant and the chef got a picture clicked with Naga Chaitanya. In excitement, the chef took to his social media handle and posted the picture online. In it, within no time, people spotted Sobhita Dhulipala sitting behind.

In the latest photos that are now being discussed, Sobhita Dhulipala shared her experience of going on a Jeep safari in an undisclosed national park. She said that she saw peacocks (flying) fornicating at dawn and shared what is on her plate, along with a set of videos. Naga Chaitanya, who mostly keeps away from social media also posted a picture of him from a similar location, enjoying the sunset. These pictures are visibly from the same place and it is now almost evident that the duo is, in fact together and are pursuing a relationship, according to a report in Sakshi.

Naga Chaitanya separated and got divorced from Samantha Ruth Prabhu after being married for three years. The duo announced the separation on the verge of their fourth wedding anniversary, much to the dismay of fans. When they were together, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha dished out couple goals and were Tollywood's favourite couple.

The 32-year-old actress was recently seen in the role of a prostitute named Sita in the movie co-produced, directed, and enacted by Dev Patel, titled 'Monkey Man.' Her upcoming films are yet to be announced but the actress is awaiting the release of her another Hindi film named 'Sitara.'

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya, who scored back-to-back flops at the box office is keen on making a comeback with his upcoming film titled 'Thandel,' written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti of 'Karthikeya 2.' The actor joined hands with Sai Pallavi once again after their 'Love Story' movie. This movie is based on a real-life incident that happened in India where a fisherman entered Pakistan waters and was taken into custody.