Digangana Suryavanshi Gets Ready For Her Next Film 'Krishna From Brindavanam'- See Mahurat Pic

The movie industry buzzes with excitement as the much-anticipated film 'Krishna From Brindavanam' officially begins its journey. The start of this cinematic venture was celebrated at a grand muhurat event, graced by some of the most notable personalities in the film world. The ceremony took place at the revered Venkateswara Temple in Kakatiya Hills, witnessing the presence of industry giants like producer Dil Raju, celebrated director Anil Ravipudi, and the acclaimed actor Sai Kumar.

Advertisement

Helmed by director Veerabhadram Chowdary, 'Krishna From Brindavanam' is pegged to be an engaging family entertainer. The film boasts of a cast including Digangana Suryavanshi and Aadi Sai Kumar, both of whom have previously captivated audiences with their performances. Their reunion for this movie has sparked considerable excitement among fans, eager to see their on-screen chemistry once again.

Advertisement