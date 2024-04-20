Excitement Builds As Amitabh Bachchan’s New Poster Gets Unveiled From The Sci-fi Epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, Reveals

Indian cinema's biggest and most awaited release of the year, the sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD', helmed by Nag Ashwin, features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. While there's a lot of buzz doing rounds about the film on the internet, it was last year, on the legendary Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, when his first look poster was revealed. Ever since, fans have eagerly awaited more details about the actor's look and character in the film. Adding to the excitement, a new poster of the cinema icon has now been shared today in different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Clad in an all-white attire, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting inside a temple, looking mysteriously towards a bright ray of light. Building anticipation for a big announcement soon, the poster reads, "Samay Aa Gaya Hai" leaving audiences all the more excited for the magnum opus.

