Family Star Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda's Film To Earn THIS MUCH On Release Day

Family Star Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: The Family Star is the latest romantic family entertainer starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the 'Geetha Govindam' fame, The Family Star was produced by Dil Raju under his banner. The movie carried huge expectations as Vijay Deverakonda was back in his element of family and romantic entertainer films. However, the movie opened to mixed reactions on April 5 worldwide.

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda looked refreshing as an onscreen couple and their performances were befitting. However, the movie's lack of story, a new style of engaging narration, and other factors made the movie an underwhelming fare, according to the critics' reviews.

