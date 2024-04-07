Family Star Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay-Mrunal's Film Crawls Towards Double-Digit Mark

Family Star Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's latest romantic family-drama - Family Star - is yet to pick up pace at the box office. The movie released in theatres on 5th April 2024, in 3 languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star featured Rashmika Mandanna in a guest appearance. The film also stars Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu.

Advertisement

Family Star Box Office Collection Day 2:

Family Star, which marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur, opened to mixed response from audience and critics alike. The film managed to rake in Rs 5.75 crores on its opening day in India. Reportedly, the film saw an overall 38.45 per cent Telugu occupancy on Friday, April 5. The Tamil occupancy was 15.31 per cent.

Advertisement