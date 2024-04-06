Family Star Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda's Family Drama Gets Discouraging Reviews

Family Star Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: The Family Star is the latest family-based romantic action film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. Parasuram Petla, who earlier filmed Geetha Govindam with Vijay joined hands once again for yet another family drama, under the production of Dil Raju's SVC banner. The movie hit the screens in Telugu and Tamil on April 5, worldwide. Upon its theatrical release, Family Star earned a severe backlash for the actor, for his poor selection of scripts. The movie is on its way to remain a flop venture at the box office.

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda looked refreshing as an onscreen couple and their performances were befitting. However, the movie's lack of story, a new style of engaging narration, and other factors made the movie an underwhelming fare, according to the critics' reviews.

