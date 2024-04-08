Family Star Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Film Fails To Engage

Family Star Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: The Family Star movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur as the lead pair, written and directed by Parasuram Petla was released amid expectations and high hopes on April 5. The movie bankrolled by Dil Raju and his banner was an underwhelming affair opined the critics as well as fans after the very first show on the first day.

While fans got to see Vijay Deverakonda on the big screen in his element, the lack of story and convincing screenplay played the spoilsport. In addition, a section also opined that Vijay Deverakonda needs to work on his accent and diction as it is getting monotonous and boring. However, the pairing of Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda was refreshing to see, according to the reviews.

