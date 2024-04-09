Family Star Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda & Mrunal's Film Has No Hopes For Revival

Family Star Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda's latest family drama and romantic entertainer titled 'The Family Star,' was released worldwide on April 5 amid high expectations. The 'Geetha Govindham' actor-director duo came together again for this entertainer earned negative reviews after hitting the screens.

Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur is the most sought-after female actress in Tollywood and delivered back-to-back hits. After Sreeleela walked out of this project citing her date clash, Mrunal joined the cast making for a fresh pairing with Vijay Deverakonda. The onscreen couple looked convincing and performed well in their characters that didn't have anything impeccable to showcase in an otherwise old and routine story, opined the critics.

Advertisement