Family Star Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda's Latest Family Romantic Film Struggles

Family Star Box Office Collection Day 6 Prediction: Vijay Deverakonda's latest family drama and romantic entertainer written and directed by Parasuram Petla was released amid decent expectations on April 5 worldwide. Mrunal Thakur sizzled as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda, making their combination a refreshing experience on the big screen.

Produced by Dil Raju, who also extensively took part in promoting The Family Star movie, the movie seems to have kind of disappointed the fans with its old story and poor execution. The movie's break-even target is Rs 44 Crore and by the end of its sixth day at the theatres, the movie is only at Rs 16 Crore, much slower and with no hopes for revival at the box office.

