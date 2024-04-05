Family Star Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Hours After Its Theatrical Release

Family Star Full Movie Leaked Online Hours After Release: Vijay Deverakonda's latest family drama and romantic entertainer titled 'The Family Star,' with Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, was released worldwide on April 5. The 'Geetha Govindham' actor-director duo have come together for the second time for this entertainer which was released to a mixed response.

Mrunal Thakur, who is the most sought-after female actress in Tollywood was paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda after Sreeleela rejected the project citing a date clash. The onscreen couple looked convincing and performed well in their characters that didn't have anything impeccable to showcase in an otherwise old and routine story.

