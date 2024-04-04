Family Star Hindi Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Latest Family Drama Will Hit Screens On...

Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star Hindi Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram Petla have come together for another family entertainer titled 'The Family Star,' which is going to be released all over the world on April 5. The movie stars Mrunal Thakur and features Rashmika Mandanna in a cameo.

After the success of Geetha Govindam, the director-actor duo signed this project under the production of Dil Raju's banner. The movie which has several notable actors including Rohini Hattangadi, Vennela Kishore, and Vasuki, carries several expectations.

The Family Star movie's digital streaming rights were secured for a whopping price by Amazon Prime Video. The pre-release business fetched a whopping Rs 44 Crore for Vijay Deverakonda's film.

Family Star Synopsis

The movie dabbles around the middle-class setup of a family, the highs and lows, financial budgeting, their affections, and love. Govardhan is the major breadwinner of his family and he is strict. But, when it is time for him to secure his family and fight for his love, he changes.

The Family Star Hindi Release Date

Vijay Deverakonda also turned into a pan-India hero with his film Liger. The movie remained an absolute disaster and made him popular among the Hindi audiences for various reasons. To cash in on his craze as well as Mrunal Thakur's involvement in the movie as the female lead, The Family Star movie is also being released in Hindi.

On April 5, the Telugu original and Tamil versions are hitting screens. The makers of the film clarified that the dubbing works are pending and depending on the film's response at the regional box office, the movie's Hindi and Malayalam versions will be released. As per the update, The Family Star Hindi version will be released two weeks after April 5. The official date will be out soon.

The Family Star Crew

Written and directed by Parasuram Petla, the movie is a production venture of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) of Dil Raju and Sirish. Vasu Varma is the co-writer. Gopi Sundar is composing the film's entire soundtrack and background score. K U Mohanan is cranking the camera. Marthan K. Venkatesh is on board for editing the film.