Family Star Hit Or Flop: Did Vijay Deverakonda & Mrunal Thakur's Romantic Film Dash The Hopes Of Fans? Details

Family Star Hit Or Flop: Did Vijay Deverakonda Disappoint? Vijay Deverakonda's latest family drama and romantic entertainer written and directed by Parasuram Petla was released amid decent expectations on April 5 worldwide. Mrunal Thakur sizzled as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda, making a fresh onscreen pair to look forward to.

Produced by Dil Raju, who also extensively took part in promoting The Family Star movie, the movie seems to have kind of disappointed the fans of its no-head-no-tail story and poor execution. While a section of fans are divided about the film, many critics opine that the performances of Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal are the only saving grace of the film.

