Family Star OTT Release Date And Streaming Platform Fixed: When & Where To Watch Vijay Deverakonda's New Film

Family Star OTT Release Date On Prime Video: Vijay Deverakonda finally hit the screens with his yet another family-based romantic emotional drama titled The Family Star. The movie marks his second collaboration with 'Geetha Govindam' director Parasuram Petla, and features Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Amid decent expectations, The Fmaily Star movie hit the screens worldwide on April 5. Unfortunately, the movie is earning mixed response at the box office with many fans expressing disappointment.

Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram Petla are reeling under flops back-to-back and are hoping to comeback to the success track with their epic family drama genre. To repeat the magic of 'Geetha Govindam,' the duo roped in Rashmika Mandanna for a cameo as well.

