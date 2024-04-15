Family Star OTT Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Film Will Stream From THIS Date? Details

Family Star OTT Release Date Fixed On Prime Video: The latest Telugu family romantic drama starring Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur, The Family Star is now back in the headlines for its OTT release date and time.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Parasuram, the movie was theatrically released on April 5 worldwide amid very high expectations. The Family Star marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram, who earlier delivered a blockbuster like 'Geetha Govindam.' However, The Family Star failed to live up to the expectations and is billed as a commercial failure which has no elements that could work in its progress.

Advertisement