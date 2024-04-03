Family Star Ticket Bookings Opened: Vijay Deverakonda's Romantic Family Drama All Set For An Exciting Release

Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star Ticket Bookings Opened: Writer-director Parasuram Petla, who earlier made 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' with superstar Mahesh Babu was criticized for wasting an opportunity as such, despite Sarkaru Vaari Paata's commercial success. The director who faced severe flak from the filmmakers of Tollywood for his commitment issues joined hands with Vijay Deverakonda for the second time.

Titled 'The Family Star,' the upcoming film is a romantic family drama set against the backdrop of middle-class issues. Mrunal Thakur was paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda for the first time. The movie is now ready to hit the screens on April 5 worldwide.

The Family Star movie's digital streaming rights were secured for a whopping price by Amazon Prime Video.

Family Star Synopsis

The movie dabbles around the middle-class setup of a family, the highs and lows, financial budgeting, their affections, and love. Govardhan is the major breadwinner of his family and he is strict. But, when it is time for him to secure his family and fight for his love, he changes.

Family Star Advance Bookings Begin

The film's grand pre-release event was held in Hyderabad on April 2 amid huge fanfare. Two days ahead of the film's grand worldwide theatrical release, the advance ticket bookings of The Family Star movie have begun. The fans who have pinned high hopes on Vijay Deverakonda's The Family Star movie along with the actor have been waiting with bated breath. They all badly want The Family Star movie to make big at the box office, given the back-to-back flops of the actor.

The Family Star Cast

This family romantic-action drama stars Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Divyansha Kaushik, Vasuki, Ajay Ghosh, and Abigayle Scobee among others in pivotal roles.

The Family Star Crew