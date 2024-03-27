Family Star Trailer Release Date & Time: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur Film's Peek Ready; Expectations Soar

Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star Trailer Release Date & Time: Family Star is the upcoming romantic family drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur as the lead pair. The movie is currently finishing up the post-production formalities. Written and directed by Parasuram Petla marks the second association of Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram after 'Geetha Govindam.' The duo is very much in need of a box office success after their previous films didn't do well.

Advertisement

The Family Star movie's teaser and three lyrical videos of the songs struck a chord with the fans of the actors as well as movie lovers, who are now eagerly waiting for the theatrical release. As the release date was officially announced as April 5, the theatrical trailer is now ready to enthrall the film buffs.

Advertisement

Family Star Trailer Release Date & Time

The movie's producer and director have decided to drop Vijay Deverakonda's The Family Star trailer on March 28. The time of the trailer release will be revealed shortly. With this epic combination coming together again, coupled with the success streak Mrunal Thakur is enjoying right now in Tollywood, all eyes are set on 'The Family Star' movie.

Advertisement

Family Star Cast

The movie stars Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Divyansha Kaushik, and Ajay Ghosh among others as pivotal characters.

Family Star Crew