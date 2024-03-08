Gaami Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Vishwak Sen's Adventure Thriller Opens To Critical Acclaim

Gaami Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Vishwak Sen's latest is a adventure thriller titled 'Gaami,' in which he played a unique character of an Aghora named Shankar, an orphan who cannot experience the touch sensation. Many years of dedication and passion of the film's team helmed by Vidyadhar Kagita finally came to the public on March 8 as Gaami hit the screens worldwide.

Gaami Synopsis

The movie is about the adventurous quest of an orphan Shankar, an Aghora, who sets out in search of Maali leaves, a cure for a disorder. It is available on the earth once in 36 years and it is his only chance to transform his life. He then starts his journey to the Dronagiri mountain in the Himalayas.

Gaami Box Office Collection Prediction

Gaami is receiving love at the box office from the entire cast and crew, who gave their all and stayed invested in the project for six long years, from 2019. The visuals, premise, story, presentation, characterizations, music, and overall presentation of the director's vision through Gaami are winning applause. However, film buffs felt that the second half could have been dealt with better.

As per the Sacnilk website, trade analysts predict that the movie could make about Rs 0.46 Crore on the release date (Approximately). The figures will change by the end of the day.

Gaami Cast

The movie stars Vishwak Sen in the role of the protagonist Shankar. Chandini Chowdary played Jahnavi in the movie while Abhinaya will be seen as Durga. In addition, there are several actors like Harika Pedda, Dayanand Reddy, Mohammad Samad, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parakh, Sridhar, John Kottoly, Sharath Kumar, Rajnish, Aumkar Katamaraji, Venkat, and Unnikrishnan among others in key roles.

Gaami Crew