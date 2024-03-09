Gaami Box Office Collection Day 1: Vishwak Sen's Thriller Earns Stellar Figures; Actor's Career Best Openings

Gaami Box Office Collection Day 1:Vishwak Sen is one of the few passionate young heroes of the current generation of actors in Tollywood, who also dabbles with production, writing, and direction. His latest is a directorial debut of Vidyadhar Kagita, Gaami, an adventure thriller with a unique concept.

Gaami was shot for six years and it finally hit the screens on March 8 on the occasion of Maha Sivarathri. The actor, who did not take any remuneration for Gaami is receiving heaps of applause along with the film's cast and crew.

Gaami Synopsis

The movie is about the adventurous quest of an orphan Shankar, an Aghora, who sets out in search of Maali leaves, a cure for a disorder. It is available on the earth once in 36 years and it is his only chance to transform his life. He then starts his journey to the Dronagiri mountain in the Himalayas.

Gaami Box Office Collection Day 1

Vishwak Sen's movie is raving positive reviews after it hit the screens and made remarkable figures in his career so far, on the opening day. Gaami made about Rs 4.5 Crore, according to Sacnilk website.

Gaami Cast

The movie stars Vishwak Sen in the role of the protagonist Shankar. Chandini Chowdary played Jahnavi in the movie while Abhinaya will be seen as Durga. In addition, there are several actors like Harika Pedda, Dayanand Reddy, Mohammad Samad, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parakh, Sridhar, John Kottoly, Sharath Kumar, Rajnish, Aumkar Katamaraji, Venkat, and Unnikrishnan among others in key roles.

Gaami Crew