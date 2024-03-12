Gaami Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Vishwak Sen's Adventure Drama Continues To Engage Viewers

Gaami Box Office Collection Prediction: Gaami is the latest adventure drama film, an experimental one in which actor-writer-director Vishwak Sen played the lead role. The movie written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita had a grand theatrical release on March 8 to mostly positive reviews.

Gaami Synopsis

The movie is about the adventurous quest of an orphan Shankar, an Aghora, who sets out in search of Maali leaves, a cure for a disorder. It is available on the earth once in 36 years and it is his only chance to transform his life. He then starts his journey to the Dronagiri mountain in the Himalayas.

Gaami Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction

Gaami became the highest opening day movie for Vishwak Sen's career so far and the movie is getting a thumping response at the box office, theatrically. As per the moviemakers, Vidyadhar Kagita's directorial has earned about Rs 11 Crore from all over the world on the first day. Not only that but the movie also went on to achieve the break-even target within just three-four days in all the regions. Gaami entered the profit-making zone. Check out the day-wise box office collection of the Gaami movie from India, below.

Day 1: Rs 4 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3 Crore

Day 3: Rs 2.25 Crore

Day 4: Rs 0.78 Crore

Day 5: Rs 0.08 Crore (may earn)

Total 5 Days Collection: Rs 10.11 Crore (Approximately)

Gaami Cast

The movie stars Vishwak Sen in the role of the protagonist Shankar. Chandini Chowdary played Jahnavi in the movie while Abhinaya will be seen as Durga. In addition, there are several actors like Harika Pedda, Dayanand Reddy, Mohammad Samad, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parakh, Sridhar, John Kottoly, Sharath Kumar, Rajnish, Aumkar Katamaraji, Venkat, and Unnikrishnan among others in key roles.

Gaami Crew