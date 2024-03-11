Gaami Box Office Collection Worldwide: Vishwak Sen's Adventure Thriller Achieves Break-Even & Enters Profits

Gaami Box Office Worldwide: Gaami is the latest adventure drama film, an experimental film in which actor-writer-director Vishwak Sen played the protagonist role. The movie written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita hit the screens to massive expectations on March 8.

Actress Chandini Chowdary and Abhinaya played two important female leads in this movie which talks of a rare disorder that prevents the protagonist from experiencing human touch. Gaami was shot for over six years and Vishwak Sen did not take any remuneration to play this challenging role in his entire career so far. The dedication and conviction of the team paid off, going by the applause the film has been earning.

Gaami Synopsis

The movie is about the adventurous quest of an orphan Shankar, an Aghora, who sets out in search of Maali leaves, a cure for a disorder. It is available on the earth once in 36 years and it is his only chance to transform his life. He then starts his journey to the Dronagiri mountain in the Himalayas.

Gaami Box Office Worldwide Collection

The movie which was released to a positive buzz on March 8 has been getting decent reviews and appreciations are pouring in for the entire cast and crew. The movie has reportedly achieved the break-even target and entered the profit-making zone in all regions, worldwide.

Gaami Cast

The movie stars Vishwak Sen in the role of the protagonist Shankar. Chandini Chowdary played Jahnavi in the movie while Abhinaya will be seen as Durga. In addition, there are several actors like Harika Pedda, Dayanand Reddy, Mohammad Samad, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parakh, Sridhar, John Kottoly, Sharath Kumar, Rajnish, Aumkar Katamaraji, Venkat, and Unnikrishnan among others in key roles.

