Gaami Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Following Its Theatrical Release

Gaami Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download: Gaami, the latest adventure drama starring Vishwal Sen and Chandini Chowdary in the lead roles, is ready to open on the big screens from March 8. Written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, Gaami's trailer has amplified the expectations for this movie.

After the trailer was dropped, Tollywood moviegoers and fans of Vishwak Sen were left sound-less for a minute, given the quality the movie unit pulled off, for a film like Gaami, within a shoestring budget.

Gaami Synopsis

The movie is about the adventurous quest of an orphan Shankar, an Aghora, who sets out in search of Maali leaves, a cure for a disorder. It is available on the earth once in 36 years and it is his only chance to transform his life. He then starts his journey to the Dronagiri mountain in the Himalayas.

Gaami Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Vishwak Sen's Gaami movie is getting a decent response and within a few hours following its grand worldwide theatrical release, the movie's content got leaked online in HD quality, much to the astonishment. Several piracy websites have preyed on the Gaami movie and made links to watch and download the entire movie, making it freely available on the internet.

Gaami Cast

The movie stars Vishwak Sen in the role of the protagonist Shankar. Chandini Chowdary played Jahnavi in the movie while Abhinaya will be seen as Durga. In addition, there are several actors like Harika Pedda, Dayanand Reddy, Mohammad Samad, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parakh, Sridhar, John Kottoly, Sharath Kumar, Rajnish, Aumkar Katamaraji, Venkat, and Unnikrishnan among others in key roles.

Gaami Crew

Written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, Gaami was produced by Karthik Sabareesh and Swetha Moravaneni under the Karthik Kult Kreations, V Celluloid, VR Global Media, and Clown Pictures banners. Vishwanath Reddy Chemlumalla and Rampy Nandigam worked as cinematographers. Raghavendra Thirun worked as the film's editor. Sweekar Agasthi and Naresh Kumaran composed the film's songs while Naresh Kumaran alone composed the entire background score.

