Gaami Theatrical Business Worldwide: Vishwak Sen's Adventure Drama To Hit Screens; Break-Even Target Is...

Gaami, the latest adventure drama starring Vishwal Sen and Chandini Chowdary in the lead roles, is ready to open on the big screens from March 8. Written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, Gaami's trailer has amplified the expectations for this movie.

After the trailer was dropped, Tollywood moviegoers and fans of Vishwak Sen were left sound-less for a minute, given the quality the movie unit pulled off, for a film like Gaami, within a shoestring budget.

The visuals, music, and colour theme of this film which reminds us of Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar Award-winning film titled The Revenant, are getting several positive reviews.

Gaami Synopsis

The movie is about the adventurous quest of an orphan Shankar, an Aghora, who sets out in search of Maali leaves, a cure for a disorder. It is available on the earth once in 36 years and it is his only chance to transform his life. He then starts his journey to the Dronagiri mountain in the Himalayas.

Gaami Pre-Release Business Worldwide

Nizam: Rs 3.50 Crore

Ceeded: Rs 1.2 Crore

Andhra: Rs 3.50 Crore

AP & TG: Rs 8.20 Crore

KA+ROI+OS: Rs 2 Crore

Total Worldwide Business (Valued): Rs 10.2 Crore

Gaami Break-Even Target: Rs 11 Crore

Gaami Cast

The movie stars Vishwak Sen in the role of the protagonist Shankar. Chandini Chowdary played Jahnavi in the movie while Abhinaya will be seen as Durga. In addition, there are several actors like Harika Pedda, Dayanand Reddy, Mohammad Samad, Shanti Rao, Mayank Parakh, Sridhar, John Kottoly, Sharath Kumar, Rajnish, Aumkar Katamaraji, Venkat, and Unnikrishnan among others in key roles.

Gaami Crew