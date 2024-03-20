Game Changer OTT Deal Closed: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani-Starrer Action Drama's Rights Secured By THIS Platform

Game Changer OTT Platform Fixed: Ram Charan's upcoming bilingual action film Game Changer is back in the headlines for the latest buzz around its release date. The movie which is being directed by the maverick filmmaker S Shankar stars a plethora of actors.

This is the first time for director Shankar to work on the story written by Karthik Subbaraj. The movie also marks the Telugu directorial debut of Shankar.

Game Changer Synopsis

In the movie, Ram Charan, who plays a dual role as a political leader and an IAS son. The IAS officer gets down to becoming a Game Changer in the political scenario where he fights the corrupt system and ensures genuine governance.

Game Changer OTT Deal Closed

As part of the Amazon Prime Mega event that took place on March 19 in Mumbai, where many celebrities were spotted dressed in their best, the OTT giant listed out its exciting upcoming originals, including the web series, films, and the movie that they have secured the digital rights for. Among many big names are Shankar Shanmugam and Ram Charan's Game Changer. Post the film's successful theatrical run, Game Changer will start streaming on Prime Video.

Earlier, it was believed that Zee 5 had secured the digital rights to this movie in which Ram Charan is playing a dual role. However, the recent mega event clarified and confirmed the OTT rights deal. Amazon Prime Video reportedly spent a whopping Rs 150 Crore for securing the rights. However, Zee 5 is still negotiating with the filmmakers to bag Game Changer movie's Hindi rights. An official announcement is expected in the near future.

Game Changer Cast

Along with Ram Charan, the movie stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth Meka, Samuthirakani, Nassar, Naveen Chandra, and Rajeev Kanakala among others in key roles.

Game Changer Crew