Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Box Office Collection Day 1: Anjali's Horror-Comedy Sequel Opens To Tepid Response

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Box Office Collection: Geethanjali Malli Vachindi is the latest comedy-horror drama featuring Anjali in the lead along with a plethora of renowned actors from Tollywood. Kona Venkat co-produced and penned the screenplay, and story for this sequel to the highly successful 2014 release titled 'Geethanjali.' The sequel directed by Shiva Turlapati hit the screens amid a decent buzz on April 11.

The sequel earned dull reviews from the audiences and critics alike upon its worldwide release. The comedy portions of the film are a bit entertaining and the rest is just bland and run-of-the-mill stuff put together with a set of talented actors, who performed exceptionally in a nothing-to-do story.

