Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its Theatrical Release

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Leaked Online In HD: Anjali's 50th film, a sequel to the super hit horror-comedy 'Geethanjali,' titled 'Geethanjali Malli Vachindi,' was released amid decent expectations on April 11. The movie which stars Anjali, Srinivasa Reddy, and Shakalaka Shankar from the first installment is joined by several other renowned comedians in Tollywood this time. Written and co-produced by Kona Venkat, who also penned the screenplay, the movie was directed by Shiva Turlapati.

Geethanjali Malli Vachindi movie is getting a lukewarm response owing to the dull reviews from the audiences and critics alike. The comedy part of the horror-comedy is a bit entertaining and the rest is just unbearable, opined many of them who shared their reviews online through their social media handles.

