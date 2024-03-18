HanuMan Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Within Hours After Its OTT Release

HanuMan Full Movie Leaked Online After OTT Release: Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan, the first Indian superhero film written and directed by Prasanth Varma, finally made its much-awaited digital premiere debut. The movie which set an all-time record in the Tollywood film industry among the Sankranti releases, registered a massive success and trade analysts stated that HanuMan is a quadruple success. With a budget of about Rs 40 Crore, the movie which was made with a lot of passion for a very long time, made over Rs 330 Crore at the worldwide box office.

HanuMan Premise

Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja) is an aimless youngster in Anjanadri, who is taken care of by his sister Anjamma (Varalaxmi). He loves Meenakshi (Amritha Aiyer) and when the goons try to hit back at Meenakshi for confronting them, Hanumanthu interferes. He is then thrown away into the water, where he finds Rudhiramani made with a drop of Lord Hanuma's blood. He then starts possessing supernatural powers. He uses them to save his people of Anjanadri and put an end to the quest of the antagonist.

HanuMan Leaked Online

After a very long wait, the movie HanuMan was released on the OTT platform Jio Cinema in Hindi version. The movie's Telugu version also hit the ZEE 5. Within a few hours after its digital streaming debut, he action-adventure fantasy drama HanuMan fell prey to the piracy mafia. These websites which copy the content illegally and share it to other such sites on the internet have become rampant. These links that enable the viewers to watch and download HanuMan movie for free download are all over the internet.

HanuMan Cast

Teja Sajja played the protagonist Hanumanthu in HanuMan. Amritha Aiyer is his love interest Meenakshi, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is Hanumanthu's sister Anjamma. This first Telugu superhero film also boasts Vennela Kishore, Satya, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Raj Deepak Shetty, Samuthirakani, Koushik Mahata, and Bhanu Prakash among others playing pivotal characters.

HanuMan Crew

Written and directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan is the production venture of K Niranjan Reddy under his banner Prime Show Entertainment. Hari Gowra and Krishna Saurabh worked on the film's background score and music. Dasaradhi Sivendra cranked the camera while Saibabu Talari worked as the editor.

