HanuMan OTT Release Update: Teja Sajja’s Special Surprise For Fans Awaiting Digital Premiere - DEETS

HanuMan Hindi OTT Release Update: The highly acclaimed fantasy action-adventure film helmed by director Prasanth Varma, HanuMan created a stir at the box office when it released alongside Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram on January 12. Serving as the first chapter of Prasanth Varma's PV Cinematic Universe (PVCU), the movie achieved huge success, emerging as the highest-grossing Telugu film in Tollywood's history, with global earnings surpassing Rs 300 Crore.

Advertisement

HANUMAN OTT RELEASE DATE, TIME, AND PALTFORM UPDATE

Enthusiastic fans and cinema enthusiasts eagerly await the digital premiere of Teja Sajja's HanuMan, lauded for its innovative narrative and stunning visual effects. Despite its humble budget of Rs 40 Crore, the film has surpassed expectations, raking in over Rs 330 Crore and continuing to hold strong in theaters worldwide.

Advertisement

As fans eagerly await the much-anticipated OTT release, excitement mounts as the premiere date is just a few days away now. While the Hindi version is set to debut on Jio Cinema on March 16, 2024, Teja Sajja drops hints of something intriguing in the works.

TEJA SAJJA'S SURPRISE FOR FANS AHEAD OF HANUMAN OTT PREMIERE

Teasing his involvement with Jio Cinema, Teja Sajja recently took to his Instagram account to share a story, sparking speculation that he and Prasanth Varma might feature in a special featurette to promote the Hindi OTT release of HanuMan. Yes, you read that right!

Take a look at his Instagram story below:

Advertisement