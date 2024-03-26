Hanuman OTT: Release Date For Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam Versions Revealed For This Epic Fantasy Drama

HanuMan OTT Release Date For Tamil, Malayalam, & Kannada Films: Fans of the movie, as well as regular filmgoers and households, are awaiting the digital premiere debut of Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan, after it earned exceptional fame after its release at the box office. The movie, which became commercially a quadruple blockbuster is one of the highly successful Tollywood films ever made without an exaggeration.

HanuMan was made on a shoe-string budget of Rs 40 Crore and the output, which involved mostly VFX and CG had won heaps of praise. It has made over Rs 330 Crore and is continuing to run in a couple of theatres all over the world. Director Prashanth Varma earned nationwide recognition for HanuMan.

HanuMan Premise

Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja) is an aimless youngster in Anjanadri, who is taken care of by his sister Anjamma (Varalaxmi). He loves Meenakshi (Amritha Aiyer) and when the goons try to hit back at Meenakshi for confronting them, Hanumanthu interferes. He is then thrown away into the water, where he finds Rudhiramani made with a drop of Lord Hanuma's blood. He then starts possessing supernatural powers. He uses them to save his people of Anjanadri and put an end to the quest of the antagonist.

When & Where To Watch HanuMan In Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada

The official announcement that came out recently clarified HanuMan's complete OTT streaming details. While the movie's Telugu and Hindi versions have been released already on ZEE 5 and JIO Cinema respectively, the dates for HanuMan's Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada OTT releases were decided as April 5. The streaming rights for these South languages are bought by none other than Disney Plus Hotstar. Check out the tweet below.

HanuMan Cast

Teja Sajja will be seen in the protagonist's role Hanumanthu. Amritha Aiyer is his love interest Meenakshi, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is Hanumanthu's sister Anjamma. This first Telugu superhero film also boasts Vennela Kishore, Satya, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Raj Deepak Shetty, Koushik Mahata, and Bhanu Prakash among others playing pivotal characters.

HanuMan Crew