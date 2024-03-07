HanuMan OTT Release Date And Platform: Digital Premiere Of Tej Sajja's Film Delayed? Check UPDATE

HanuMan OTT Release Update: HanuMan, the Telugu film, has been making headlines since it's theatrical release and is still running in some theaters. Recently, reports suggested that the movie's digital premiere was set for March 8, 2024. However, there is now uncertainty whether it will actually be available for streaming on that date.

HANUMAN OTT RELEASE DATE DELAYED?

The update came to light when a person asked Zee 5 on social media to confirm the OTT release date of HanuMan. Giving a hint about the delay in the film's digital premiere, Zee 5 wrote "Hi! We have not received any update in this regard. Please keep an eye on our website and social handles for more updates." The post makes it clear that the film's OTT release is delayed.

Upon its release, the makers notified fans that HanuMan wouldn't be streamable for at least 50 days post-release. Later, industry reports suggested it would be accessible on March 8. However, recent communication from the streaming service has altered this timeline entirely.

For the uninitiated, Zee5 secured the online streaming rights to the movie at a substantial expense, proving to be a lucrative deal for the creators even prior to its theatrical debut.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT HANUMAN

HanuMan is a family-friendly movie that has been mostly enjoyed by audiences in theaters. However, there is a considerable interest from many people who are eagerly anticipating its release on the online platform.

Directed by Prasanth Varma and starring Teja Sajja, HanuMan achieved a worldwide box office gross of slightly over Rs 300 crore, establishing itself as a recent blockbuster. The production of the sequel is in progress, with news indicating that a well-known actor will portray the character of Hanuman. Currently, the online release of HanuMan appears to be postponed.

