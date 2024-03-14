HanuMan OTT Release Date: Will Teja Sajja's Film Debut On March 16 In South Languages? All We Know

Will HanuMan Debut On ZEE 5 Platform On March 15? Prasanth Varma, the talented and passionate filmmaker won all the appreciation and love from his colleagues, fans, and audiences for making the Indian first superhero film, HanuMan. Featuring Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key roles, this Sankranti release went on to create a history in the Tollywood industry.

HanuMan is a classic example of how young generation filmmakers can churn out quality output and make films that appeal to wider audiences, cutting cultures and boundaries-all on a strict budget. Made on a budget of about Rs 40 Crore, HanuMan made a killing at the worldwide box office with over Rs 330 Crore by the end of its active theatrical run. The movie is continuing to play in select theatres all over the two Telugu-speaking states.

Although it was rumoured that HanuMan would be making its streaming debut on March 2, the date was postponed due to its successful theatrical run. The latest update about the OTT release date of HanuMan's Hindi version was decided as March 16 on Jio Cinema, but the OTT player Zee 5, which secured the streaming rights for all south languages has now zeroed in on March 16 as the HanuMan OTT release date.

Is HanuMan South Languages OTT Release Happening On March 16?

However, there is no official announcement from the makers of HanuMan as well as the ZEE 5 representatives about HanuMan's OTT release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. On the other hand, HanuMan's Hindi version is going to hit the Jio Cinema OTT platform on March 16.

HanuMan Cast

Teja Sajja will be seen in the protagonist's role Hanumanthu. Amritha Aiyer is his love interest Meenakshi, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is Hanumanthu's sister Anjamma. This first Telugu superhero film also boasts Vennela Kishore, Satya, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Raj Deepak Shetty, Koushik Mahata, and Bhanu Prakash among others playing pivotal characters.

HanuMan Crew

Written and directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan is the production venture of K Niranjan Reddy under his banner Prime Show Entertainment. Hari Gowra and Krishna Saurabh worked on the film's background score and music. Dasaradhi Sivendra cranked the camera while Saibabu Talari worked as the editor.