HanuMan OTT Release: Prasanth Varma-Teja Sajja's Film Now Available To Stream On THIS Platform; Details Inside

HanuMan OTT: Now Available On Disney Plus Hotstar In Telugu

Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan, the first ever Indian superhero film, written and directed by Prasanth Varma was a box office phenomenon. The movie, which became commercially a quadruple blockbuster is one of the highly successful Tollywood films ever made without an exaggeration.

HanuMan Premise

Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja) is an aimless youngster in Anjanadri, who is taken care of by his sister Anjamma (Varalaxmi). He loves Meenakshi (Amritha Aiyer) and when the goons try to hit back at Meenakshi for confronting them, Hanumanthu interferes. He is then thrown away into the water, where he finds Rudhiramani made with a drop of Lord Hanuma's blood. He then starts possessing supernatural powers. He uses them to save his people of Anjanadri and put an end to the quest of the antagonist.

HanuMan Now Also On Disney Plus Hotstar

The movie which made its digital streaming debut following so much delay and drama on Jio Cinema in Hindi and on Zee 5 in Telugu and Tamil, will now start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. In this OTT platform, the movie HanuMan will be available in the south languages, reportedly. HanuMan will drop on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 5.

HanuMan Cast

Teja Sajja will be seen in the protagonist's role Hanumanthu. Amritha Aiyer is his love interest Meenakshi, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is Hanumanthu's sister Anjamma. This first Telugu superhero film also boasts Vennela Kishore, Satya, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Raj Deepak Shetty, Koushik Mahata, and Bhanu Prakash among others playing pivotal characters.

HanuMan Crew

Written and directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan is the production venture of K Niranjan Reddy under his banner Prime Show Entertainment. Hari Gowra and Krishna Saurabh worked on the film's background score and music. Dasaradhi Sivendra cranked the camera while Saibabu Talari worked as the editor.