HanuMan OTT Release Update: Director Prasanth Varma EXPLAINS Reasons For DELAY; Movie's Fans Disappointed

HanuMan OTT Release Delayed; Director Prasanth Varma Tweets: HanuMan, Prasanth Varma's first installment of his PV Cinematic Universe (PVCU), created history. The fantasy action adventure movie featuring Teja Sajja as the protagonist Hanumanthu, is the highest-ever Telugu film to earn Rs 300 Crore at the box office worldwide, in the history of 92 years of Tollywood.

HanuMan was one of the films that hit the screens along with superstar Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram on January 12. After its release, the movie wreaked havoc at the box office with rock-solid performance both in India and overseas earning heaps of appreciation and bags full of money.

HanuMan Premise

HanuMan is touted to be the first of its kind Indian superhero film in which the protagonist Hanumanthu will receive superpowers through Lord Hanuma's Rudhiramani. As the power-thirsty antagonist, Michael eyes his Rudhiramani to become a superhuman, his attempts are thwarted. He then wages a war to put an end to the atrocities that happen in his village called Anjanadri.

HanuMan New OTT Release Date

Although it was rumoured that HanuMan would be making its streaming debut on March 2, the date was postponed due to its successful theatrical run. The latest update about the OTT release date of HanuMan's Hindi version was decided as March 16 on Jio Cinema, but the OTT player Zee 5, which secured the streaming rights for all south languages has now zeroed in on March 16 as the HanuMan OTT release date.

HanuMan OTT Release Delayed Further

Everybody has been waiting for the digital streaming debut of HanuMan movie. The Hindi version of this Teja Sajja's movie is going to start streaming from March 16 on Jio Cinema. However, ZEE 5, the OTT platform that bought the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions rights is unable to give a solid update on when the movie will debut. Director Prasanth Varma clarifies. Check out the tweet below.

HanuMan Cast

Teja Sajja will be seen in the protagonist's role Hanumanthu. Amritha Aiyer is his love interest Meenakshi, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is Hanumanthu's sister Anjamma. This first Telugu superhero film also boasts Vennela Kishore, Satya, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai, Getup Srinu, Raj Deepak Shetty, Koushik Mahata, and Bhanu Prakash among others playing pivotal characters.

HanuMan Crew