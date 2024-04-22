HanuMan: Teja Sajja-Prasanth Varma's Fantasy Superhero Film Completes 100 Days In 25 Centers; Details HERE

Teja Sajja's HanuMan Completes 100 Days In 25 Centers: Filmmaker Prasanth Varma's epic film starring Teja Sajja, HanuMan, dubbed as the first Indian superhero film earned another feather to its cap. The movie, which became a box office sensation by earning over Rs 350 Crore worldwide, against a budget of Rs 40 Crore, achieved a new milestone, a rare feat for star-studded films to accomplish these days.

HanuMan, which was released alongside Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram is now a sensation in Tollywood. The movie destroyed all the Telugu Sankranti box office records in the industry over 92 years by becoming the highest-grossing Sankranti release ever. The movie's worldwide collection is a testimony to its success range.

