Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Check Actor’s WHOPPING Net Worth, Upcoming Projects & Salary Per Film In 2024

Happy Birthday Allu Arjun: Actor Allu Arjun is widely known for his terrific acting, effortlessly cool dance moves and his style. The pan India star has turned 42 years old today (April 8). To make his day special, his fans gathered outside his house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, at midnight to wish the actor. Allu Arjun - nicknamed as 'Stylish Star' and 'Icon Star' - is all set to treat his fans with the teaser of Pushpa 2, the sequel to his 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

Advertisement

The actor, who boasts a massive fan base on and off screen, enjoys a lavish lifestyle. On this special day, let's take a look at the actor's staggering net worth, upcoming movie list and his remuneration per film.

Advertisement