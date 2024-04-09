Is 'Premalu' Beauty Mamitha Baiju Set To Romance Vijay Deverakonda In Gowtam Tinnanuri's Project? All We Know

Mamitha Baiju To Romance Vijay Deverakonda In VD 12? Vijay Deverakonda, who hit the screens last week with his romantic family drama titled 'The Family Star,' written and directed by his 'Geetha Govindam' director Parasuram Petla, is working on his upcoming projects simultaneously. Although the actor hoped to score a hit at the box office with his latest release, his hopes came crashing down due to the negative feedback.

Vijay Deverakonda added another flop to his career after Puri Jagannadh's hyped pan-India release Liger featuring Ananya Pandey and Shiva Nirvana's Kushi starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Vijay's focus doubled and is now keen on making things right at any cost.

VD 12 With Gowtam Tinnanuri

Vijay Deverakonda's other project announced with Puri Jagannadh was shelved post the disaster of Liger. Then the actor announced his next with 'Jersey' fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, after the latter's project with Ram Charan didn't materialize. The movie referred to as VD 12 is a drama in which Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the character of a police.

Mamitha Baiju To Romance Vijay Deverakonda In VD 12?

The makers of the film, Sithara Entertainments have been looking for the film's female lead for a very long time. After Sreeleela took a break to pursue her final year MBBS, the dearth of young heroines in Tollywood has become obvious.

Actresses like Krithi Shetty are suffering from a lack of success while Pooja Hegde and others are already focusing on Bollywood predominantly. Mrunal Thakur is the option left but she has already done The Family Star with Vijay Deverakonda. He also worked with Samantha for Kushi earlier.

Mamitha Baiju and Bhagyasree Borse were said to have been approached for the female lead roles. If the rumours are to be believed, Mamitha Baiju is almost finalized for the role. Official information is awaited, however.

The makers of VD 12 have also released a poster introducing Vijay as the cop. The poster featured a quote, "I don't know where I belong. To tell you whom I betrayed."

VD 12 Cast

Along with Vijay Deverakonda, Keshav Deepak, and Manikanta Varanasi are said to be part of the film's cast.

VC 12 Crew

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie is a production venture of Sithara Entertainments helmed by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. Navin Nooli is the editor of the film and Anirudh Ravichander is onboard to compose the entire background score and music for VD 12. Girish Gangadharan is cranking the camera.