Is Tillu Square Releasing On OTT Tomorrow? All We Know About Siddhu Jonnalagadda- Anupama Parameswaran's Movie

Is Tillu Square Making OTT Debut On Netflix Tomorrow? Tillu Square, the hyped and much-awaited sequel to the super hit crime-comedy, DJ Tillu, hit the screens on March 29 with a thumping response. Starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda in the title role, the movie directed by Mallik Ram stars Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady.

Advertisement

After the theatrical release, Tillu Square continued to dominate the box office and made stellar figures at the box office in India and overseas. The movie earned over a whopping Rs 125 Crore worldwide and Rs 80 Crore in India alone. For a regional film with a non-star cast, Tillu Square made wonders and remained one of the successful films with commercial value and positive feedback.

Tillu Square Synopsis

After keeping the amount to himself after Radhika was imprisoned, Tillu becomes an event organizer but doesn't mend his ways. He again falls in love with Lilly from the moment he sets his eyes on her. He tries to woo her and follows her. Eventually, Tillu again lands in a big mess.

Advertisement