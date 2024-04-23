Jai Hanuman: HanuMan's Director Prasanth Varma DROPS A Massive Update About The Hyped Sequel; Details HERE

Jai Hanuman To Be Made In IMAX 3D Format: HanuMan, the first superhero film made in Tollywood by young and dynamic filmmaker Prasanth Varma, registered a mammoth success at the box office in 2024. Starring Teja Sajja, the movie which was released on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranti emerged into a quadruple blockbuster.

Made on a budget of Rs 40 Crore, HanuMan, which completed 100 days in as many as 25 centers on April 22, earned Rs 350 Crore at the box office worldwide. The movie created history in Tollywood by earning the maximum and the highest ever in the epic Sankranti race to date.

