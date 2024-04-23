Josh Collaborates With Movie Bharathanatyam For The Song Maya Maya

India's most popular short video making Josh enjoys a strong position in the market courtesy of its large user base across the nation. And while it is known for bringing in content across genres, it has also served as a platform for the creators to showcase their talent. Amid its rising popularity, Josh is now making headlines for its recent collaboration movie "Bharathanatyam" for the song Maya Maya.

"Bharathanatyam" emerges as a captivating tale of ambition, love, and unforeseen twists in the turbulent world of the Telugu film industry. Directed by K V R Mahendra and featuring a talented ensemble cast led by Surya Teja Aelay and Meenakshi Goswami, the film offers audiences a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of aspiring filmmaker Raju Sundaram's journey.

