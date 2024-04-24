Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas To Charge 733 Percent More Than Amitabh Bachchan?Find Out The WHOPPING Fees Of the Cast

Prabhas To Charge 733 Percent More Than Amitabh Bachchan For Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Apart from a promising storyline, the intriguing star cast is grabbing people's eyeballs. However, another thing, which has long been speculated, is the fees of the talented actors featured in the movie. Now, it is reported that Prabhas is taking home 733 percent more than the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. But how much? To know more about it, keep scrolling-

How Much Prabhas And Amitabh Bachchan Are Charging For Kalki 2898 AD?

According to the reports, Prabhas is not likely to lower his fees as set before signing Adipurush. Instead, the star has increased his remuneration even more! Navbharat Times reported that Prabhas is charging Rs. 150 crore for the movie, which is the 25% total budget of the movie.

