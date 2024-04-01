Kalki 2898 AD Hindi Theatrical Rights: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Sci-Fi Film Cracks A Colossal Deal? Deets In

Kalki 2898 AD is the upcoming and highly anticipated movie being made in India. With a humongous budget touching Rs 600 Crore, the movie is likely to go down in history as one of the biggest and costliest multi-starrers ever made in the country, especially from Tollywood.

National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin is behind Kalki 2898 AD, which boasts an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rajendra Prasad, and Disha Patani in key roles. The filmmakers are splurging over Rs 150 Crore for the film's VFX alone, and are leaving no stone unturned to make the output impactful.

The movie Kalki 2898 AD is set in the future in a fictional city called Kashi. Prabhas will be seen playing the character of Bhairava and the first look poster that was released by the makers earlier got approval from his fans.

With each passing day, every update about Kalki 2898 AD is making the fans excited. Recently, Kamal Haasan himself revealed that he will be seen in a guest appearance kind of role in the movie, which also led to many speculations about the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Tollywood has caught up on the trend of releasing films in two parts and then making sequels to super successful films.

There is no clarity about the film getting postponed from the earlier announced date of May 9, 2024. The VFX works are taking time and the makers are said to have been looking for another date after the general elections, to bring Kalki 2898 AD to theatres in five languages worldwide.

Kalki 2898 AD Hindi Theatrical Rights

As per the latest buzz, the Hindi dubbing rights of Kalki 2898 AD have fetched a mammoth amount to the filmmakers Vyjayanthi Movies. A popular distribution banner is allegedly ready to shell out Rs 110 Crore to acquire the Hindi theatrical rights. The deal has to be signed yet but the figures are now the talk of the town. There is no official information about the same.

Kalki 2898 AD Cast

The futuristic sci-fi film with a mythological backdrop features Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rajendra Prasad, and Disha Patani among others playing crucial roles. Pasupathy and Saswata Chatterjee are also part of the movie cast.