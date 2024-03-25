Kalki 2898 AD: Kamal Haasan REVEALS About His Guest Role In Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani's Actioner

Kamal Haasan's Guest Role In Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD: All eyes are on the upcoming Prabhas' futuristic science fiction drama titled 'Kalki 2898 AD,' written and directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie which stars an ensemble and celebrated actors of Indian cinema-Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone among others, Kalki 2898 AD might likely arrive in July this year.

Advertisement

Now that the Kalki 2898 AD film's entire shooting was completed, the VFX and other CG work along with the RR, editing, and other technical works in the post-production phase are in full swing.

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan In A Guest Role

When Kamal Haasan officially joined the sets and announced his inclusion in this prestigious heavy-budget project earlier, the fans of the actor as well as the Tollywood film buffs rejoiced.

The expectations soared for the movie. Now, in a recent interview, Kamal Haasan, the Ulaanayagan let out a shocking update that his character in the film is just a guest role. Now, fans are curious that Kamal Haasan might only take a two-minute screen space, which will be a letdown for them.

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD Cast

The epic mythological sci-fi film boasts of Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rajendra Prasad, and Disha Patani among others playing crucial roles. Pasupathy and Saswata Chatterjee are also part of the movie cast.

The movie is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies banner is bankrolling the film on a massive budget of Rs 600 Crore. Djordje Stojilijkovic is cranking the camera for this science fiction action thriller. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao worked as the film's editor. Santhosh Narayanan is the film's music composer.

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, Indian 3 Updates Work Front

The movie is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies banner is bankrolling the film on a massive budget of Rs 600 Crore. Djordje Stojilijkovic is cranking the camera for this science fiction action thriller. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao worked as the film's editor. Santhosh Narayanan is the film's music composer.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in the much-hyped sequel of Indian, Indian 2, with Shankar Shanmugam. The filming is completed and the veteran also mentioned that the entire filming for Indian 3 is also finished. The post-production work for Indian 2 is currently on and once the final output of Indian 2 comes out satisfactory, post-production works on Indian 3 will kick-start.

Advertisement