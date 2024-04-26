Kalki 2898 AD: Makers Of Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan's Film To Make BIG Announcement Tomorrow- Deets Inside

The most awaited magnum opus 'Kalki 2898 AD' is stirring up excitement once again with a promise of something monumental this Saturday! After capturing attention with their recent poster featuring the legend Amitabh Bachchan gazing into a ray of light accompanied by the enigmatic line 'Samay Aa Gaya Hai', speculation has been rife about what's in store. The veil was partially lifted when the first glimpse of his character, Ashwatthama, was revealed shortly after.

Advertisement

It seems the team delights in teasing their audience, as just moments ago, they took to their official social media handles to announce another impending revelation scheduled for this weekend.

Sharing the post on social media they wrote, " 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞! Announcement at 5 PM tomorrow. Stay tuned."

Advertisement