Kalki 2898 AD New Release Date: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, & Kamal Haasan's Film To Hit Screens On THIS Date

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD Makers Decide On A Release Date!

Advertisement

The movie Kalki 2898 AD is set in the future in a fictional city called Kashi. Prabhas will be seen playing the character of Bhairava and the first look poster that was released by the makers excited the fans.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan's character as Ashwattama was also introduced with a spell-binding video, which screamed technical brilliance coupled with the astonishing sound quality. In the coming days, the characters of Padma, played by Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan's will also be revealed.

Advertisement