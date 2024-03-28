Kalki 2898 AD New Release Date: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Star-Studded Sci-Fi Epic Postponed To THIS Date?

Kalki 2898 AD To Release In June? Kalki 2898 AD is the upcoming and highly anticipated movie being made in India. With a humongous budget touching Rs 600 Crore, the movie is likely to go down in history as one of the biggest and costliest multi-starrers ever made in the country, especially from Tollywood.

National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin is behind Kalki 2898 AD, which boasts an ensemble cast. The filmmakers are splurging over Rs 150 Crore for the film's VFX alone.

The movie is set in the future in a fictional city called Kashi. Prabhas will be seen playing the character of Bhairava and the first look poster that was released by the makers earlier was a feast to the fans of the 'darling' star.

With each passing day, every update about Kalki 2898 AD is making the fans excited. Recently, Kamal Haasan himself revealed that he will be seen in a guest appearance kind of role in the movie, which also led to many speculations about the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Tollywood has caught up on the trend of releasing films in two parts and then making sequels to super successful films.

Delay In Post-Production Works

Earlier it was officially announced the Kalki 2898 AD will hit the screens theatrically on May 9, 2024, worldwide. However, due to unforeseen delays in the post-production works, the director and the producer want to take some more time and bring out a quality product, justifying the hype.

Kalki 2898 AD New Release Date Buzz

Accordingly, from May 9, the movie has been postponed to a new release date. While it is believed that the official announcement will soon be out, speculations are rife that Kalki 2898 AD might hit the screens in June, after the general elections.

Kalki 2898 AD Cast

The futuristic sci-fi film with a mythological backdrop features Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rajendra Prasad, and Disha Patani among others playing crucial roles. Pasupathy and Saswata Chatterjee are also part of the movie cast.

