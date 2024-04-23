Kalki 2898 AD New Teaser: Here's All To Know About Deepika-Prabhas Starrer's Character Ahwatthama

Kalki 2898 AD Ground Level Promotion Excites Fans: Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD is trending all over social media. The filmmakers started did a new promotional video on social media that has cuaght everyone's attention. The video started with the quote saying, "There is a belief in Central India, when you perform Narmada Parikrama you will find the Immortal Ashwatthama." The excited fans are cheering the most for Amitabh Bachchan's appearance in the movie. As we wait for the release, let us take a look at the video.

Kalki 2898 AD: Immortal Ashwatthama Arrives At Narmada Banks

Kalki 2898 AD official social media handle released a video saying, "The Immortal ASHWATTHAMA has arrived to the banks of Narmada in Nemawar." The video includes the Narmada river and it further claims, "The belief has come true." The promotional video surely ignites the excitement, but it does not reveal how Ashwatthama arrived.

