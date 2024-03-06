Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas & Disha Patani To Shoot A Special Song In Italy; Here's What We Know

Set to take the big screen by storm, acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin's upcoming sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD' featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani has kept audiences intrigued ever since its announcement. While major portions of the film have already been shot, the film's lead star Prabhas, along with co-star Disha Patani, director Nag Ashwin, and producer Priyanka Dutt, recently travelled to Italy to shoot a song for the film.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the song was filmed at the majestic Royal Palace of Caserta in Caserta, Italy. With its picturesque gardens, pools, fountains and cascades, this dreamy and historic location offered a breathtaking setting for the song, offering audiences a unique cinematic experience.

Advertisement

Announcing the same on social media, Team 'Kalki 2898 AD' shared a picture of Prabhas and Disha Patani with the entire crew and makers saying, "Italy lo aata paata 🕺💃"

Check it out here: